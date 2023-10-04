Camp coming down as Hell Raving Creek Wildfire cools off in Chilcotin

Evacuation alerts were already lifted and fire is winding down as rain, cold nights hit region

The Hell Raving Wildfire south of Tatla Lake is showing decreased fire activity, but is still being listed as out of control, reported BC Wildfire Service on Oct. 4.

Cariboo Fire Centre has said the fire is showing continued decreased fire activity as the area receives precipitation and temperatures continue to decrease.

One helicopter as well as 18 ground personnel remain assigned to the incident specifically, with additional resources available on standby in the area.

The Cariboo Regional District has rescinded all evacuation orders and alerts, and structure protection has been demobilized from assets farther up the valley.

Structure protection continues to be assessed and demobilized as deemed appropriate.

The dedicated fire camp and incident management team is in the process of being demobilized and will be turned over to the Chilcotin Zone later this week. Ground crews and aerial support will continue to action the wildfire as appropriate.

The focus for firefighters still working the fire continues to be direct attack along the eastern flank of the wildfire, assessing and falling danger trees in affected areas, and mop up and patrol.

