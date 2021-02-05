Montreal Police police car seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Police police car seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Calls for inquiry mount after Montreal man exonerated in cop assault case

Mamadi III Fara Camara was detained for six days before his name was cleared

Politicians and civil rights groups said Thursday an independent investigation is needed to determine how a Montreal man ended up in jail for almost a week before allegations that he tried to kill a police officer were suddenly dropped.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante called for a probe into the actions of police and prosecutors in the case of Mamadi III Fara Camara, who was detained for six days before his name was cleared.

“The fact that an innocent man was put into jail for no reason, I care, I feel for this person and I do feel for his family as well, and I’m sorry for what he had to go through,” Plante told reporters outside city hall.

Plante denounced the situation as “unacceptable,” and said she was speaking with the province regarding the format of an eventual independent inquiry. Among other elements, she said the probe should examine whether racial profiling played a part in the incident.

Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped all charges against Camara, who is Black, after evidence surfaced exonerating him.

Camara was arrested Jan. 28 after a police officer was allegedly disarmed and attacked following a traffic stop in Montreal’s Parc-Extension borough. Camara was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and illegally discharging a firearm.

Quebec’s public security minister suggested on Twitter that an investigation was forthcoming.

“The circumstances that led to the indictment of Mr. Mamadi Fara Camara must be examined,” Genevieve Guilbault wrote. She said the province would work with the City of Montreal to determine the “optimal formula” for the probe, while still respecting the ongoing Montreal police investigation into the alleged attack.

Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron described the situation as “unfortunate” and said he sympathized with Camara, but he offered no apology.

“For the moment, Mr. Camara is free and remains an important witness,” he told reporters outside police headquarters.

“As I said earlier, if at an appropriate moment the (Montreal police) need to apologize, we will apologize when we have all the necessary elements to do so.”

READ MORE: Police ask for help identifying suspect after boy sexually assaulted in Surrey park

Caron defended the actions of the officers who investigated the case, which he described earlier in the day as “exceptionally complex,” adding that he was not opposed to an independent observer verifying their work.

Police said earlier Thursday in a statement that an analysis of the evidence, including a video, suggests the presence of an additional person at the crime scene. “The continuous work of the investigators allowed, yesterday, for a new analysis of the evidence no longer supporting charges towards the suspect initially apprehended,” the statement read.

Joanie Chainey, one of Camara’s lawyers, said her client was “relieved” to be home but still in shock over what happened.

She said Camara had received a ticket from the police officer on the day of the incident and was on the scene when the altercation took place, but he did not commit the crime. She said the evidence against Camara, who has no criminal record, was “clearly and only circumstantial,” and she echoed the call for a deeper investigation.

“There’s so many questions that need to be answered,” she said.

“We have a man who had no priors who was arrested based on circumstantial evidence, he remained detained for six days before being released because of the fact that the evidence wasn’t strong enough.”

She said her client was considering the option of legal action against the city.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid-2020

Earlier, Quebec’s opposition political parties, municipal politicians and a civil rights organization joined the calls for an independent investigation into how Camara came to be arrested and detained for so long.

The provincial Liberals said the situation was “terrible” for Camara, his pregnant wife and for the police officer who was attacked. “The work of the police during the altercation and the arrest of Mr. Camara, as well as the work of the prosecutors who have laid charges, must be fully analyzed,” three of its critics said in a joint statement.

A civil rights group said in a statement that the arrest of Camara, a 31-year-old doctoral student, “raises serious questions” about the conduct of police and judicial authorities, including the possibility of racial profiling.

“Despite all promises and endlessly repeated commitments by the Montreal administration to eliminate racial profiling by the (Montreal police), we are always back to the same point: being Black is a risk when facing police in Montreal,” the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations said in a statement.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts
Next story
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Just Posted

Friday morning, Feb. 5 saw clear blue skies at higher elevations around Williams Lake while the city was shrouded in fog. (Angie Mindus photo)
Snowfall warning for Williams Lake delivers, colder temperatures in the forecast

Area highways have compact snow notes DriveBC

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb presents a cheque in the amount of $7,500 to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president David Brideau Thursday, Feb. 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake supports legion with $7,500 COVID-relief funding

“It will go toward basic utilities and give us breathing room for the unknown.”

Greg and Hana Hein with their children Torin and newborn Jack are settling in after Jack was born in their SUV en route to the hospital in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Baby born in SUV just minutes from Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake

Hana Hein was told to expect that her second baby might arrive quickly

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb (left) presents a cheque for $25,000 to Seniors Activity Centre manager Glenda Winger and president Bob Mcnair Thursday. The funds will help the non-profit with incoming bills, maintenance and outdoor beautification of the centre. (Angie Mindus photo)
City of Williams Lake supports seniors centre with COVID-19 restart grant

Mayor Walt Cobb presented a cheque for $25,000 to the Seniors Activity Centre

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In early 2022, B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to participate in the Premises Identification (ID) program. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to ID their livestock by end of 2021

The program will allow the province to trace animals in times of danger and disease

A member of the Seabird Island Fire Department. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
Indigenous reporting system to track fires on reserves, increase prevention across Canada

The system will gather and analyze fire data, and close gaps in fire protection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

Most Read