Caller attempts to scam Williams Lake A&W

An A&W manager in Williams Lake is grateful for the quick action of an employee who stopped the restaurant from being scammed this week.

Manager Annaliza David was at home after work when an employee called her to let her know another employee was heading out of the restaurant to send money.

“A person called the restaurant saying they were from regional head office and that a cheque had bounced for a fire-related package they were trying to send us,” David told the Tribune. “They told my employee they had been talking with me.”

Another employee, sensing something was going on, called David who quickly phoned and stopped the employee in the parking lot from driving away to do the money transfer.

The cell phone number of the scammer was 778-650-5782.

David is part of a group chat with other A&W managers and said another A&W received a similiar call from the same number.

“This January it has been happening to other A&Ws.I didn’t know it was going to happen here, but it was good thing it was stopped,” she said.

