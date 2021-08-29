A temporary memorial for victims of Canada's residential schools is blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony in Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Calgary plans permanent residential school memorial after vandalism

City Hall temporary memorial vandalized in the Alberta city

Plans are underway to create a permanent memorial for victims of Canada’s residential schools to replace a fire-damaged one that includes hundreds of children’s shoes on the steps of Calgary City Hall.

The temporary memorial, which also has stuffed animals and a child’s bicycle, was blessed by Indigenous elders in a pipe ceremony Thursday (Aug. 26).

The city and Calgary’s Indigenous and Metis communities have committed to work toward building a permanent marker to remember the children who died in the schools.

The site has been the target of recent vandalism: ashes can be seen in one area where someone tried to burn a teddy bear and some shoes.

This summer, hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered at institutions Indigenous children were forced to attend for decades across Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

residential schools

Previous story
Explore an epic craft beer community in BC’s majestic north
Next story
Ongoing protest over old-growth logging on Vancouver Island marks one year

Just Posted

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune
FOREST INK: Wildfire guards should be part of urban planning

Ryley Seibert (from left), race two winner Andrew Ranger and Trevor Seibert. (Avion Motorsports photo)
Seiberts see success at Avion RS1 Series in Penticton

Angela Siegmueller, 42, of Williams Lake is a peer member of the Community Action Team. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Recovering addict praises support received in Williams Lake

An aerial photo taken in April 2021 shows waters encroaching on the Mountain House Road which is the main road through the Xat’sull First Nation. (Max Winkelman photo)
Xats’ull First Nation continues with flood hazard study, receives UBCM funding