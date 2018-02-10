By-election for CRD Area E director coming up in April

The Cariboo Regional District will be holding a by-election in April to fill the Area E director position held previously by Byron Kemp who passed away last month. The riding covers the South Lakeside/Dog Creek area, here is one of the views looking from the South Lakeside area. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

With the recent death of Cariboo Regional District director Byron Kemp on Jan. 15, the CRD has decided to hold a by-election to fill his role on the board.

The CRD announced the by-election for Electoral Area E Director will take place on April 7, 2018.

Area E – South Lakeside/Dog Creek serves a population of 4,129 and covers a land area of 1,749 and currently, the alternate director is filling the role.

Alice Johnston and Lore Schick have been appointed as chief election officer and deputy chief election officer.

The nomination period for candidates begins at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20 and closes at 4 p.m. on March 2 — nomination packages are available at the CRD’s Williams Lake office.

In order to be nominated, a person must be a Canadian citizen, be 18 years of age or order, and a resident of B.C. for at least six months and not be disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election in B.C. or from being nominated for, being elected to, or holding office.

Advance polling will be available at the CRD’s Williams Lake office on March 28 and April 3, 2018.

Polling station locations will be announced closer to the date.

Meetings scheduled for the CRD and the CCRHD last week were postponed due to the cold weather and road conditions.