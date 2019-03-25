Business training funds still available for businesses impacted by 2017 wildfires

Businesses with less than 50 employees, less than $125,000 net profits eligible to apply for reimbursement of training expenses up to $10,000

Community Futures still has training funds available for businesses impacted by the 2017 wildfires. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Transition training funding for businesses impacted by the 2017 wildfires continues to be available through the Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin.

The Community Futures Wildfire Business Transition Training Program, which began shortly after the 2017 wildfires, is designed to meet a wide range of needs from training new employees and upgrading trade certificates, to business coaching and customized training for business owners and managers.

Karen Eden, manager of the local Community Futures office, said monies are still available for businesses that were operating prior to July 7, 2017.

“Businesses with less than 50 employees and less than $125,000 in net profits are eligible to apply for reimbursement of training expenses up to $10,000,” Eden confirmed. “If your business has not already applied, we strongly encourage you to contact our office for further details.”

The program runs until the end of November of 2019 and all requests for reimbursement must be received no later than November 30, 2019.

The application is available through the CFCC support website at www.cfwildfire.ca “Training Supports” or contact programs manager, Sue Lachance at 250-392-3626 to discuss the qualification process.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter