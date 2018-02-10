Some changes are being made to transit fares that have been approved by city council, including no age-based discounts for cash fares. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Bus fare and ticket prices

People paying cash or purchasing tickets to ride the bus in Williams Lake will no longer have access to age-based discounts.

The move comes after city council approved the change at its regular meeting Tuesday, which would mean discounts will only be fore monthly passes.

It is thought the change will speed up the boarding process because people won’t need to verify age or student status and provide an incentive for seniors and students to switch to monthly passes, the City’s director of development services noted in a report to city council.

At the meeting, council deferred looking to approve increasing fares and 10-strip ticket prices until September 2018, when the matter will be discussed at a committee of the whole meeting.

Presently the fare is $1.75 for everyone and free for children four and under.

Monthly passes are $43 for adults and $36 for students and seniors.

For low-income transit riders, the Ministry of Social Development and Social Innovation offers an annual bus pass that is valid for eligible riders on any fixed-route transit service.

For information on criteria for eligibility, visit www.buspass.gov.bc.ca or call 1·866·866·0800.

Read More: NDP adds $52 for disability transportation

Additionally, the Government of Canada offers a non-refundable tax credit to riders who use a monthly pass.

They must save their pass and receipt as proof of purchase.

In Williams Lake the buses run Monday through Saturday, except for holidays.

Presently there are four different routes, including one from Sugar Cane three times a day from Tuesday to Friday.

Last month three new buses rolled out in Williams Lake, that are smaller and all accessible.

Read More: Three new buses for Williams Lake

In December 2016, Nirmal Singh, the owner of Town Taxi in Williams Lake purchased an accessible taxi, after years of lobbying by the Williams Lake Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The taxi was involved in a collision earlier this winter and was out service for several weeks.

However on Friday, Feb. 2, it was back on the road and is available for bookings from noon until 9 p.m. daily.

Previous story
By-election for CRD Area E director coming up in April

Just Posted

By-election for CRD Area E director coming up in April

With the recent death of Cariboo Regional District director Byron Kemp on… Continue reading

Baby, it’s cold outside

Temperatures have dipped down into the double digits again in the Williams Lake area

Bushman of the Shuswap dies in Williams Lake

John Bjornstrom earned notoriety from living on the run, stealing supplies to survive

Working in the heart of darkness: Artist Alexa Black

New Station House Gallery exhibit Wild like Moonlight beautiful and haunting

Business owner advocates for more trades training in Williams Lake

Kim Preeper is struggling to keep apprentices because they have to go away for school.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jury makes 29 recommendations in coroner’s inquest of B.C. man’s death

Tony Du was killed by a Vancouver Police officer following a confrontation

BCHL Today: Island and Mainland divisions coming down to the wire

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

A proposed front-of-package food label is part of the federal government’s healthy eating strategy

After Rugby World Cup qualifying loss, Canada looks to rebound against the U.S.

The Canadians lost the two-game aggregate series against Uruguay by a 70-60 margin

Police officer in Trudeau motorcade seriously injured in crash in California

California Highway Patrol officer treated for non-life threatening, but serious injuries: the force

‘Absolutely perverse’: Outrage after white farmer found not guilty in Indigenous death

Jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty of second degree murder in 2016 death of Colten Boushie

Canadian foursome qualifies for Olympic pursuit

Quartet crack top-60 in women’s biathlon individual sprint race Saturday

Most Read