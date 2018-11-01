RCMP are not recommending travel on Highway 97 north of Prince George. Earlier in the day Thursday a bus carrying workers went off the road and several people were injured. DriveBC Webcam

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

A single vehicle bus crash north of Prince George sent several people to hospital, one with critical injuries, Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Craig Douglass, PG RCMP Communications NCO/Media Liaison Officer confirmed Thursday evening there were four or five passengers sent to hospital as a result of the crash, including the one critically injured person. All of the other passengers were either taken to Prince George, or to their work, he said.

Douglas described the vehicle as a bus carrying workers. He noted the roads were slushy, and that it had been snowing on and off all day when the incident occurred at about 3:45 p.m., however, the cause of the crash is unknown at this early time in the investigation.

“And it’s getting colder and the roads are getting worse,” he said. “We are not recommending travel at this time.”

DriveBC is reporting the incident happened 22 kilometres north of Prince George on Highway 97 between Mitchell Road and Summit Lake Road.

Douglass said the highway is opening to single vehicle alternating traffic, but will close again later for a while when they remove the bus from the ditch.

He said other reports stating there were 16 injured are not correct.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors
Next story
Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

Just Posted

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

Cariboo Potters Guild holding show and sale this weekend

Cariboo Potters Guild’s annual show and sale occur this Friday and Saturday

Six former Falcons to compete at rugby nationals this weekend

Former lakecity high school rugby athletes are making their mark on the national stage.

Festival of Lights brightens up the lives of women

Lakecity women enjoy dance, camaraderie during annual event

Wheels are in motion for bus service through the Cariboo

“We’re kind of doing this on a wing and a prayer sort of thing.”

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

Bus crash north of Prince George injures five, one critically

RCMP not recommending travel due to road conditions north of PG

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe has bail decision in unrelated assault pushed back

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

Most Read