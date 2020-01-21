Glen Arbor residents Gayle Rodger, (left), Lil Langstrom, Jean Munro and Peter Gordey have been staying next door at the Sandman Hotel and Suites since flooding in the building forced them out Sunday afternoon. Rodger and Munro’s suites were damaged. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Burst sprinkler system pipe forces evacuation at Glen Arbor Sunday in Williams Lake

At least three suites were damaged, most tenants can return to the seniors complex Tuesday

For the second year in a row a flood at Glen Arbor in Williams Lake forced the evacuation of all 34 tenants.

In December of 2018 a sprinkler system failure occurred in the seniors complex forcing tenants out for weeks.

This time a sprinkler pipe in the attic space froze during last week’s cold snap and then burst when it suddenly warmed up on Sunday.

“Water came down from the attic above the third floor in the south end, flowed down through the building and out to the street,” said the building’s caretaker Rex Moon Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m, he added.

Williams Lake Fire Dept. Chief Erick Peterson gave the OK Tuesday morning for most of the tenants to return home and told the Tribune the flood damaged at least three suites.

“They have their alarm system back up and running and they have 99.9 per cent of the sprinkler system back up and running,” Peterson said, adding the tenants can move back in except into the damaged suites.

The sprinkler system should be fully restored by the end of Tuesday, he added.

Some of the tenants went home to family on Sunday while others moved into the Sandman Hotel and Suites next door.

On Tuesday morning Gayle Rodger, Lil Langstrom, Jean Munro and Peter Gordey were sitting in the Sandman lobby visiting and waiting to hear an update.

“This is our winter retreat,” said Munro, referring to the fact she stayed there last time there was a flood.

“It’s becoming a fancy home for us all,” she added chuckling.

Munro and Rodger’s suites were both damaged Sunday.

“I wasn’t too happy,” Rodger said.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is on the Glen Arbor board of directors and said he would be talking with the insurance company Tuesday afternoon about the situation.

Last week’s cold temperatures also resulted in water pipes bursting at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

All 34 residents of Glen Arbor were forced to leave Sunday afternoon when a frozen sprinkler system pipe burst sending water through from the attic on the south end and down all three floors before flowing out Oliver Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

