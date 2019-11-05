(Photo by Noeline Mostert)

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

The RCMP in Burns Lake say they have received a report of a needle found in a piece of Halloween candy.

The Mounties say in a news release the needle was discovered after a child asked a parent to check the candy.

ALSO READ: The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Police say the young trick-or-treater had been to several neighbourhoods so police have not been able to isolate where the candy might have come from.

This is the only report of potentially harmful candy that the Burns Lake RCMP have received this Halloween.

The Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it and ensure they’re not eating treats in unopened wrappers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.

The Canadian Press

Most Read