Burned timber stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre

BC Timber Sales said salvaged timber from the summer’s wildfires is achieving stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Stumpage rates for burned timber sales in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House are averaging about $65 per cubic metre, BC Timber Sales (BCTS) confirmed last week.

“The market is showing this timber is in high demand,” said Lindsey Wood, a resource manager with the Ministry of Forests during a recent presentation to the Cariboo Regional District.

A spokesperson for BC Timber Sales confirmed the bids represent the fact the timber is partially burned, has high Douglas-fir content, and the haul distances are short.

In seven recent sales in Williams Lake and two in 100 Mile House — the stumpage rates ranged from $42.72 per cubic metre to $103.2 per cubic metre.

The total BCTS volume of burned timber sold to date for the Williams Lake area is 318,374 cubic metres from seven timber sales for a total gross value of $20,842,230.86.

BC Timber Sales, however, noted this does not separate out administration, development and reforestation costs.

All timber sales were Douglas fir leading with short haul distances.

The total BCTS volume of burned timber sold to date for the 100 Mile House area is 52,285 cubic metres, for a total gross value of $3,488,728.92 before separating out administration, development and reforestation costs.

Both timber sales were Douglas fir leading with short haul distances.

While the rates may seem high, the spokesperson confirmed the bids are similar to bids BC Timber Sales received for pure green Douglas-fir.

For example, on March 16 in the Williams Lake area, timber from Whiffle Lake sold for a total stumpage of $87.54 per cubic metre.

The timber was comprised of 38 per cent spruce, 35 per cent Douglas fir, 14 per cent lodgepole pine, seven per cent cedar and six per cent balsam, the spokesperson explained.

A similar green timber sale in the 100 Mile House area at Lang Lake sold on March 16 for a total stumpage of $96.15 per cubic metre.

It was made up of 48 per cent Douglas fir, 23 per cent spruce, 17 per cent lodgepole pine, eight per cent balsam, five per cent cedar and one per cent birch.