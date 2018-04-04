BC Timber Sales said salvaged timber from the summer’s wildfires is achieving stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Burned timber stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre

Stumpage rates for burned timber sales in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House are averaging about $65 per cubic metre, BC Timber Sales (BCTS) confirmed last week.

“The market is showing this timber is in high demand,” said Lindsey Wood, a resource manager with the Ministry of Forests during a recent presentation to the Cariboo Regional District.

A spokesperson for BC Timber Sales confirmed the bids represent the fact the timber is partially burned, has high Douglas-fir content, and the haul distances are short.

In seven recent sales in Williams Lake and two in 100 Mile House — the stumpage rates ranged from $42.72 per cubic metre to $103.2 per cubic metre.

The total BCTS volume of burned timber sold to date for the Williams Lake area is 318,374 cubic metres from seven timber sales for a total gross value of $20,842,230.86.

BC Timber Sales, however, noted this does not separate out administration, development and reforestation costs.

All timber sales were Douglas fir leading with short haul distances.

The total BCTS volume of burned timber sold to date for the 100 Mile House area is 52,285 cubic metres, for a total gross value of $3,488,728.92 before separating out administration, development and reforestation costs.

Both timber sales were Douglas fir leading with short haul distances.

While the rates may seem high, the spokesperson confirmed the bids are similar to bids BC Timber Sales received for pure green Douglas-fir.

For example, on March 16 in the Williams Lake area, timber from Whiffle Lake sold for a total stumpage of $87.54 per cubic metre.

The timber was comprised of 38 per cent spruce, 35 per cent Douglas fir, 14 per cent lodgepole pine, seven per cent cedar and six per cent balsam, the spokesperson explained.

A similar green timber sale in the 100 Mile House area at Lang Lake sold on March 16 for a total stumpage of $96.15 per cubic metre.

It was made up of 48 per cent Douglas fir, 23 per cent spruce, 17 per cent lodgepole pine, eight per cent balsam, five per cent cedar and one per cent birch.

Previous story
Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’
Next story
Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

Just Posted

Burned timber stumpage rates averaging $65 per cubic metre

Stumpage rates for burned timber sales in Williams Lake and 100 Mile… Continue reading

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Williams Lake street names

Columnist Barry Sale looks back on who Williams Lake streets are named after

Chemo RV partners with West Fraser to replant thousands of trees

Local company pledges to help reforest areas hit hard by wildfires

Tolko gears up for processing wildfire timber in Williams Lake

Tolko spends more than $1 million at Soda Creek sawmill accommodating Douglas-fir

Where is spring?

Light snow and cool temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

B.C. woman sexually assaulted after taking out trash

Police seek missing materials and tips after suspect grabbed her while she was taking out the trash

Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions announced changes at UVic’s School of Nursing

Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

The B.C. government states ensuring peoples’ safety is the top priority.

Canada is one of the biggest wasters of food: report

Every Canadian, on average, tosses away 170 kilograms of food per year

Most Read