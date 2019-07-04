Bull Canyon Provincial Park adds accessible trail

The new trail is the latest addition to the CRD’s accessible trail network

A new accessible trail has been added to Bull Canyon Provincial Park, six kilometres west of Alexis Creek on Highway 20.

With an official opening celebration Wednesday the Cariboo Regional District unveiled the one kilometre trail.

“This new trail is in a beautiful part of the Cariboo Chilcotin region and is a great addition to our growing accessible trail network,” said Chad Mernett, CRD Electoral Area K Director.

“Thank you to our partners including the Alexis Creek Community Services and Development Society, Northern Development Initiative Trust, BC Parks and the province. It is through these types of projects that we can continue building communities together.”

The new trail travels through forest with views of the glacial blue Chilcotin River and views of mountain bluffs, with a viewpoint near the river, an accessible outhouse in the campground area nearby and plenty of parking space.

Read more: Spinal Cord Injury BC encourages communities to plan for more accessibility

At the trailhead, an information kiosk displays the trail’s details.

With a packed, crushed gravel surface, the trail has a gentle grade and one small hill.

“It is really great to work together on projects like this to make the beauty of the area available to people of all abilities. This will provide another tourism opportunity along the Highway 20 corridor and give people more of a reason to visit stop and experience the Chilcotin,” said Rick Mumford, Alexis Creek Community Services and Development Society chair who attended the opening Wednesday.

“This trail has been a long time coming and now that it’s here it is going to be a great asset to everyone.”

George Heyman, BC Environment Minister, sent in a comment to the CRD noting he was delighted about the opportunities the trail will bring to families and citizens of all abilities visiting the park.

The trail was built in partnership between the CRD, the Alexis Creek Community Services and Development Society, BC Parks, Northern Development Initiative Trust, and the provincial government.

BC Parks will provide ongoing management of the site.

There are now 23 trails in the network.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter