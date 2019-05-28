Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi speaks about the government’s plan for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 3, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Bulk of federal clean-energy investments go to remote Haida Gwaii in B.C.

The project would involve expanding an existing hydroelectricity installation and reducing use of diesel fuel

The federal government has announced over $15 million in funding for clean energy projects, with most of the money going to the remote island of Haida Gwaii on British Columbia’s west coast.

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi told a news conference in Vancouver that an investment of $10.4 million will allow the Skidegate Band Council and the Old Massett Village Council to transition Haida Gwaii to 100 per cent renewable energy.

The project would involve expanding an existing hydroelectricity installation and reducing use of diesel fuel.

Sohi says the Esk’etemc First Nation will get a total of $3 million for renewable energy projects including the expansion of its wood-based biomass district heating system in Alkali Lake, B.C., about 40 kilometres south of Williams Lake.

Another $2.1 million has been earmarked for an economic development agency to retrofit the Nunavut Arctic College’s residence building to make it more energy efficient.

Harry Flaherty, president of the Qikiqtaaluk Corp., says Nunavut is experiencing the environmental impacts of the world’s energy consumption and the investment will help the territory transition from reliance on diesel to clean energy.

The Canadian Press

