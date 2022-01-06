Building spotted floating down the Fraser River past Maple Ridge. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Building spotted floating down the Fraser River past Maple Ridge. (Facebook/Special to The News)

Building spotted floating down Fraser past Maple Ridge

Shed has been secured by port authority

A small building was spotted floating down the Fraser River on Tuesday afternoon, and was photographed from Wharf Street as it floated past Maple Ridge.

The Hammond Neighbours Facebook page reported that the building had been empty when it became unmoored. It was briefly caught up off the shore of Hammond, then broke loose and continued floating down the Fraser, listing badly.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were notified at 11:45 p.m., and responded. A spokesperson said they first notified the Canadian Coast Guard, but were told they have no jurisdiction in the area, so police notified the Vancouver Port Authority. The port authority must ensure the safe navigation of vessels throughout the Port of Vancouver.

“We are aware of the adrift float house, which our patrol team has located and secured,” said spokesperson Matti Polychronis.

“We will continue to monitor the situation alongside the Canadian Coast Guard to ensure the structure does not pose a hazard to marine navigation.

“At this time, the owner of the float house has not been identified. We encourage anyone with information about the owner to contact the port authority, the Canadian Coast Guard or the RCMP.”

Given the current housing market, there is no indication whether realtors were able to list it.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows house assessments rise $300,000

READ ALSO: Subzero temperatures mean shinny on Maple Ridge lake

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverMaple RidgePitt Meadows

Previous story
High-risk B.C. patient still waiting nearly a week later for COVID test
Next story
Iran snubs another deadline in PS752 crash as families call for action

Just Posted

Tips given to Northern BC Crime Stoppers led to nine arrests in 2021. (Pixabay image)
Northern BC Crime Stoppers tips led to $15,000 in drug and cash seizures last year

Williams Lake and Quresnel are under a snowfall warning Thursday, Jan. 6 with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Travel advisory in effect for all of Highway 20, Highway 97 near Williams Lake

Interior Health will be once again be hosting community COVID-19 vaccine clinics at TRU, Alexis Creek, Big Lake Ranch and Tatla Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine community clinic resumes at TRU Williams Lake

Linda Lou Howarth baked up a storm for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Christmas market. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Living life to the fullest