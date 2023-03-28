NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Budget 2023: Projected cost of federal dental program set to more than double

The program is the linchpin of the Liberal’s confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP

The federal budget shows the government’s proposed dental-care insurance program will cost more than double what the Liberals originally thought, driving it up by another $7.3 billion over five years.

Last year, the government set up a temporary benefit for uninsured children under the age of 12 in families with a household income of less than $90,000.

That benefit will be scrapped and replaced by a government-administered insurance plan, beginning with people under the age of 18, seniors and people with disabilities who don’t have insurance and are at that household income level, at a cost of $13 billion over five years beginning in fiscal 2023-24.

The program is the linchpin of the Liberal’s confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP to prevent an election before 2025 in exchange for progress on the opposition party’s priorities.

Original estimates were based on preliminary information gathered just weeks after the federal government signed on to the deal, but government officials say those estimates have since increased as they’ve learned what it will really cost to administer the program.

The government plans to require all employers to report on whether their staff have benefits to help prevent anyone with existing insurance from being able to access the new federal plan.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Budget 2023

Previous story
B.C. researchers lead global discovery of gene variant behind severe, life-altering allergies
Next story
Federal budget 2023 includes $59.5 billion in new spending, looks to increase revenue

Just Posted

A minor basketball association is starting up in Williams Lake this spring with the first season geared toward ages 11 to 14 for both girls and boys. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake minor basketball association starting up this spring

Lily Fraser and her compound bow set up she used in the Canadian National 3D Indoor Championships. (Cara Fraser photo)
Four Cariboo archers let fly at 3D indoor national championships

Xatśūll First Nation chief Rhonda Phillips. (Xatśūll First Nation photo)
Xatśūll First Nation elects new chief

An area of the Raush Valley, located on Simpcw First Nation between McBride and Valemount. The nation has self declared the valley an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area. (Credit: Fraser Headwaters Alliance)
Simpcw First Nation self-declares valley north of Clearwater an Indigenous protected area

Pop-up banner image