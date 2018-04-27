Several NHL players are expected at a tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS) Several NHL players are expected at a tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team

More than 30 current and former NHL players are expected at a tribute concert in Saskatoon tonight for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens and Sean Monahan of the Calgary Flames are two of the players anticipated to be there.

RELATED: Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Other NHL stars such as Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs won’t be there.

But they and the other players are donating jerseys to an online auction raising money for the families of those who died or were injured in the April 6 crash.

Winners will have an opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet with the players after the concert.

Featured performers include Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke.

The Broncos were on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game when their team bus and a tractor-trailer collided at an intersection.

RELATED: Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Sixteen people — including 10 players — were killed and another 13 people were injured.

Other performers at the concert include Gord Bamford, Chad Brownlee and the Hunter Brothers from Saskatchewan.

The Country Thunder Music Festival, which booked the evening’s musical acts, says money from the $65 concert tickets will also be donated to the families.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide
Next story
Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service urges caution due to warm, breezy conditions

Dry conditions persist throughout the region

Students from three school districts gain skills at RCMP Youth Academy

Academy teaches confidence, flexibility

CRD opens emergency operations centre in response to flooding issues

Many areas in the region are experiencing high stream flows and flooding

B.C. Interior fall moose hunt under review

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

Job information meetings slated for new care-bed facility

Anyone interested in working at Cariboo Place is encouraged to attend upcoming community meetings in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Servers used by Islamic State propaganda sites seized in Canada

Europe and U.S. also part of two-day operation aimed at tracking down radicals

Cosby could spend rest of life in prison

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life

Most Read