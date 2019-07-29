Ongoing construction of Broadway Avenue North is anticipated to be ongoing until the end of September. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Broadway Avenue North construction should finish up by end of September

Expect small delays as work continues

Construction on Broadway Avenue North is anticipated to continue until the end of September, said Naomi Peterson, safety co-ordinator for Peterson Contracting.

Work to tie a pipe into the water main will take place on Tuesday, July 30, and the water will be shut down for the residents in the nearby trailer park on Broadway and some businesses that have all been notified.

Aside from the construction on Broadway Avenue, the other item left to complete the project is a pedestrian underpass that will be installed at Carson Drive and Highway 97.

Once the project is done, drivers will be able to access Broadway Avenue going north on Highway 97 at Carson and people driving up Carson Drive will be able to go right at Highway 97 or left at McKinnon Road.

Travelling south on Highway 97, driver will be able to access Broadway Avenue North turning left at the new Toop Avenue intersection or right to access McKinnon Road.

Read more: New Toop Road intersection will open Monday, July 8

“It’s going to be a little while,” Peterson said. “We have drainage and catch basins and such things sporadically to put in. Once we get all that completed we are going to build up the road. We’ve already torn out a few layers of the road and it is going to be that way until get all the drainage completed. Then we can put in pavement.”


