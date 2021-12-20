Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s new COVID-19 restrictions to curb Omicron variant come into effect

Restrictions implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals

New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year’s Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to announce changes to B.C.’s rapid testing policy on Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

MORE DETAILS: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

RELATED: Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Coronavirus

Previous story
CRD to explore potable water system options for Tatla Lake

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District will be doing a feasibility study to look at potable water options for the Tatla Lake community. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD to explore potable water system options for Tatla Lake

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune. (Black Press Media image)
FOREST INK: B.C. has potential for robust composting industry

Cordelia Moore, Syd Western, and friends on a picnic, Williams Lake Area, circa 1926. (Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin, Western Collection)
Cordelia Moore an important figure in early Williams Lake

Eljun is settling in for hibernation at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers. He was relocated there from 108 Mile Ranch in September. (Photo submitted).
Rescued bear settling in for hibernation