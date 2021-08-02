British Columbians invited to join in on B.C. Day salute to front-line workers

The premier is asking people throughout the province to take a moment at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2

The provincial government has a downloadable PDF online where people can write thank you notes to front-line workers. (B.C. Government)

People in this community are invited to make some noise on B.C. Day to show the love to front-line workers.

Premier John Horgan is inviting all British Columbians to join him in saluting front-line workers not only for the pandemic, but also those battling wildfires.

“There are so many people in this province who continue day in and day out to help, protect and support others,” Horgan said. “They are the heart of British Columbia, and they should be celebrated this year on B.C. Day.”

The premier is asking people throughout the province to take a moment at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, to bang pots, and make some noise as a way of expressing gratitude and appreciation.

“Health-care workers, first responders and so many others have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to maintain essential services and supply lines. Their selfless efforts are now echoed by those bravely battling wildfires in the province,” he said. “We owe so much to so many. On Monday evening, let’s all make some noise.”

BCSalute

The salute to front-line workers is part of Vax for BC, the latest step in the campaign to help as many British Columbians as possible get vaccinated.

Health authorities will bring vaccines to local communities where they work, play and shop.

Vax for BC will include the first provincewide Walk-in Wednesday. On Aug. 4, clinics throughout the province will reserve about 20,000 doses for walk-in vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older who still need their first dose or people eligible to receive their second dose.

For more information on Vax for BC and to find a mobile or drop-in clinic near you, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/vaxforbc

Walk-in Wednesday

Dose 1 eligibility: All people aged 12+

Dose 2 eligibility: All people vaccinated before June 16

Bring photo ID to the clinic which will have either Pfizer or Moderna.

Those getting dose 2 are encouraged to also bring their immunization record card.

In Williams Lake the COVID-19 vaccine clinic remains open at the Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus. Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Aug. 2 for B.C. Day.



