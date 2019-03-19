Teri Mooring will become president of the BCTF on July 1 (Twitter/BCTF)

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

The British Columbia Teacher’s Federation (BCTF) is welcoming a new president this summer.

On Tuesday morning in Victoria, the BCTF congratulated Teri Mooring on her appointment to the position; Mooring will be taking over Glen Hansmen on July 1 after holding the position as the BCTF first vice-president for six years.

Mooring is from Quesnel, B.C. where talk of union work first took place around her kitchen table. Her father was the union president for the local paper mill, where Mooring worked as a teenager before embarking on her teaching career in 1988.

Around this time, teachers in Quesnel and across B.C. began to unionize. Locally, teachers joined the Quesnel District Teacher’s Association (QDTA), which Mooring joined and eventually ran as president for five years.

“I never thought twice about it. I first became a TTOC chair, then a staff rep, and took on nearly every role on my local executive, including local president,” Mooring said in an earlier BCTF statement.

Mooring taught grade 6-7 for 20 years before joining the BCTF. As well as working as a vice president, Mooring has also worked as on of the lead negotiators in the most recent round of provincial collective bargaining.

In her new role, Mooring hopes to raise awareness about inequalities faced by smaller, rural schools in remote communities.

In a tweet, current president Glen Hansemen called Mooring “smart, articulate, principled and committed.”

“The membership is going to be incredibly well served,” Hansmen said.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work
Next story
Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Just Posted

Atamanenko brothers explore their roots at travel and dessert night series

The general public is cordially invited to the next installment

B.C. minister says rural internet is ‘railroad of the 21st century’

Jinny Sims talks details about the $50-million provincial and possible $750-million federal funds

Climber shares local waterfall climbing experience

‘For me, everyday climbing is a great day.’

Annual Guide to Williams Lake released

The guide covers the entirety of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Coast region

IT’S OFFICIAL: Mt. Timothy sale complete

New owners looking toward year-round mountain resort facility

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Distillers hope federal budget scraps alcohol escalator tax

Tax hike set for April 1, marking third automatic increase in three years time

Most Read