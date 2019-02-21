It’s a beautiful day in the Cariboo Thursday, Feb. 21 with sunny skies and a daytime temperature of -4C by the afternoon. Angie Mindus photo

Bright sunny skies, brisk morning for the Cariboo Chilcotin Thursday

Risk of frostbite in the morning, high of -4C by the afternoon

The weather conditions are clear and crisp in the lakecity Thursday morning with an early morning temperature of -18C, a -24C wind chill, and risk of frostbite.

The daytime temperature is expected to rise quite dramatically to -4C by the afternoon, and two centimetres of snow is in the overnight forecast.

Another two centimetres of the white stuff is predicted to fall Friday morning, with gusty winds Friday afternoon.

Beginning Saturday, a long stretch of sunny weather is in for Cariboo Chilcotin with daytime highs between -5C and -8C.

Read More: Williams Lake warming up following record snowfall

With more than 13 cm of snow falling over Tuesday and Wednesday, it is not surprising that Drive BC is reporting compact roads on most area highways, however, no major concerns are posted regarding highway conditions as of Thursday morning.

