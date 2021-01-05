Bridge to Care virtual clinic booking by phone only for now

Original software has a few glitches, so the online portal is not being used

Residents wanting to book an appointment with the Bridge Care Virtual Clinic are asked to call between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday. (Central Rural Division of Family Practice website)

A new virtual clinic serving the Cariboo continues to take appointment bookings, but only over the phone for the time being.

Bridge Care Virtual Clinic’s online booking application is not working right now but the clinic is still taking appointments over the phone, said Joanne Meyrick, program manager for the Central Interior Rural Division of Family Practice.

“Unfortunately, the software that we are using has a few glitches and in order to ensure there are no double bookings, we have suspended the use of it until we can guarantee it is working smoothly.”

It is temporary and in the meantime, there is someone answering the phone at 150-296-0070, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. taking appointments and talking to patients.

“This is a new service and one that we are continuously working on to improve,” Meyrick added.

As of mid-December the clinic had seen over 145 patients.

Meyrick noted this is a big win for the community, as that has meant that all of those patients were prevented from sitting in emergency waiting to see a physician.

Local family physicians have pulled together to offer the clinic and appointments are virtual, online or by phone.

“We have had a core group of seven doctors taking shifts in October, November and December and will have two more physicians joining in January,” Meyrick confirmed.

Visit are part of the BC Medical Services Plan and are covered by providing a Care Card number.

Residents without a doctor are also encouraged to register at www.caribooattachment.ca.

HealthWilliams Lake