Brent Adolph trial on attempted murder begins Aug. 16, 2021 in Williams Lake

A three-week trial in B.C. Supreme Court is set to begin Aug. 16, 2021 in Williams Lake for Brent Myles Adolph who is facing one count of attempted murder.
The trial will be by judge alone.
Adolph’s charge stems from an incident on Sunday, May 15, 2016 when a victim was stabbed multiple times at the corner of Broadway Avenue South and Lakeview Crescent.
There is a publication ban in place on all evidence presented during the preliminary inquiry which took place Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
