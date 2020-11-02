(Williams Lake Tribune photo)

Brent Adolph heading to trial on attempted murder, aggravated assault charges in Williams Lake

The charges stem from an attack four years ago

Brent M.C. Adolph is one step closer to facing trial on one count of attempt to commit murder and another of aggravated assault following the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Williams Lake Provincial Court last week.

“On Oct. 29 the accused was ordered to stand trial on both counts,” confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

“The matter will now be transferred to B.C. Supreme Court to set the trial date.”

The charges stem from an incident more than four years ago in the lakecity when a victim was stabbed multiple times at the corner of Broadway Avenue South and Lakeview Crescent in the early morning hours Sunday, May 15, 2016.

At the time of the attack, Williams Lake RCMP said they believed the incident started as a conflict at a nearby establishment.

The victim has since recovered, however, was in critical condition at the time of the attack with life-threatening injuries.

Adolph, whose preliminary hearing began Oct. 26 and wrapped up Oct. 30, is expected back in court later this month to fix a date for trial.

READ MORE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo region
Next story
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

(Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Brent Adolph heading to trial on attempted murder, aggravated assault charges in Williams Lake

The charges stem from an attack four years ago

Trails have been closed around Baker Creek in the past due to flooding. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo region

Baker Creek in Quesnel has unseasonally high water flow right now

DriveBC is reporting the road is closed on the west side of the Rudy Johnson Bridge. (DriveBC map)
Mudslide closes road at Rudy Johnson Bridge north west of Williams Lake

Mudslide is between Buckskin Road and Stack Valley Road

Photo submitted
Delay pleased with improvement at Canadian Strongman Nationals

The middleweight division at nationals featured 30 competitors at a maximum weight of 231 pounds

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Most Read