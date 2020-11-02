Brent Adolph heading to trial on attempted murder, aggravated assault charges in Williams Lake

The charges stem from an attack four years ago

Brent M.C. Adolph is one step closer to facing trial on one count of attempt to commit murder and another of aggravated assault following the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Williams Lake Provincial Court last week.

“On Oct. 29 the accused was ordered to stand trial on both counts,” confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

“The matter will now be transferred to B.C. Supreme Court to set the trial date.”

The charges stem from an incident more than four years ago in the lakecity when a victim was stabbed multiple times at the corner of Broadway Avenue South and Lakeview Crescent in the early morning hours Sunday, May 15, 2016.

At the time of the attack, Williams Lake RCMP said they believed the incident started as a conflict at a nearby establishment.

The victim has since recovered, however, was in critical condition at the time of the attack with life-threatening injuries.

Adolph, whose preliminary hearing began Oct. 26 and wrapped up Oct. 30, is expected back in court later this month to fix a date for trial.

