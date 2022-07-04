BREAKING: 2 people shot at Williams Lake Stampede expected to survive injuries

Police are asking witnesses who have yet to contact police to come forward

RCMP had a heavy presence throughout the city during the Williams Lake Stampede weekend and were on scene and quick to respond when a shooter entered the secure area behind the grandstands Sunday afternoon (July 3). (Kevin Li photo)

The two people in Sunday’s shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede are expected to survive their injuries, RCMP said in a news release Monday morning (July 4).

“While police believe this to be a targeted shooting one innocent bystander was injured,” confirmed Staff Sgt. Darren Dodge, Acting OIC Williams Lake RCMP.

While multiple support units, including North District Major Crime Unit, were called to assist, Williams Lake General Investigation Section has conduct of the file, noted RCMP.

“The investigation is a priority and is ongoing.”

Police are asking for anyone with information, dash cam or other video who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

On Sunday evening several witnesses could be seen standing outside the Williams Lake detachment, waiting to give statements regarding what they saw. The shooting occurred behind the grandstands where many people, including children, were lined up at food vendor booths. Volunteers were also preparing to host a volunteer appreciation barbecue nearby when the shooting occurred.

RCMP have made no further comment regarding the suspect, who was apprehended on scene by RCMP.

Thousands of area residents and visitors were enjoying the fourth day of Williams Lake Stampede events without any major incidents. Along with four days of rodeo performances, there was also a rugby tournament as well as racing at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

