Two in custody after lockdown at Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus Williams Lake

Two youth are in custody in Williams Lake after two schools were under lockdown for almost an hour early Friday afternoon, Nov. 19.

At around 12:20 p.m. Williams Lake RCMP secured the area around Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus on Western Avenue and nearby Nesika elementary school.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were investigating a firearm-related incident.

Students inside Columneetza who communicated with their parents by text messages, saying they were tucked under desks inside the school.

The public was asked to stay away from the area until the lockdown ended at 1:10 p.m.

After that parents wanting to come to the schools and pick up their children were permitted to do so.

