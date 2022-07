Public asked to stay away, residences nearby asked to go into basements

There is a heavy RCMP presence near Smedley Street at Tenth and Eleventh Avenue Sunday, July 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene near Smedley Street and Eleventh Avenue and Tenth Avenue area Sunday morning.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said “if in a residence in the area go into the basement for now.”

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

More to come



