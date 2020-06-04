Williams Lake RCMP apprehend a suspect Thursday afternoon, June 4, wanted for fleeing police. (Photo submitted)

BREAKING: Williams Lake RCMP capture fugitive walking along Highway 97 in city limits

Witness said they could hear police yelling for suspect to ‘get down’

Williams Lake have captured the suspect wanted for ramming a police car and fleeing into the forest just west of the city Tuesday, June 2.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the man was arrested without incident after being spotted by a police officer walking along Highway 97 headed south just past McDonald’s.

Read More: RCMP urge Williams Lake residents to be cautious as suspect remains on the loose

An area resident who witnessed the takedown, which occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, said he could hear yelling and that’s when he noticed the suspect and police.

“He wasn’t stopping,” the witness said of the suspect. “I just heard the police yelling ‘get down, get down.’”

The witness said the officer had a taser out, however, did not use it. The suspect complied with officers and could be seen in handcuffs with police.

The suspect was on the run for two days after being reported for driving erratically on Highway 97 near Wildwood and then fleeing from police.

RCMP

A suspect described as possibly being armed and dangerous was caught by police Thursday, June 4. (RCMP submitted photo)

