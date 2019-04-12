BREAKING: Mudslide partially blocks access to Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake

A washout closed access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge west of Williams Lake Friday morning. It is now open to single vehicle alternating traffic. Photo courtesy of the Tsilhot’in National Government Facebook page.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. – Drive BC is reporting that the Buckskin road is open to single lane alternating traffic.

Via @DriveBC, Buckskin Rd is now open to single lane alternating traffic at Rudy Johnson Bridge after mudslide. Video shows scope of the damage https://t.co/lqoK7bLHFR #WilliamsLake pic.twitter.com/Bxxw8bCaHQ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) April 12, 2019

Original Story:

A mudslide on the Buckskin Road has blocked access to the Rudy Johnson Bridge Friday morning.

Local residents say they are detouring using the Meldrum Creek Road though that route has not been advised officially by DriveBC at this point.

Heavy rains and hail Wednesday and Thursday, April 10 and 11 likely exacerbated current spring runoff conditions in the area, which was heavily impacted by the 2017 White Lake Fire which threatened the City of Williams Lake.

The Tribune has a call into the Ministry of Transportation, who are believed to be assessing the unfolding situation.

Spring runoff had already caused washouts under the CN tracks nearby March 23 and local roads for resident access.

Read More: CN, ministry, road crews, residents grapple excessive spring runoff near Soda Creek Road

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.