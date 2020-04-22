A map of the outage area Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

Breaking: Trees on wire cause power outage at 150 Mile House area

470 customers are without power

BC Hydro is responding to a power outage in the 150 Mile House area Wednesday, April 22.

Crews are on-site near Marshall’s Store where trees are down across power lines.

The power has been off since 2:26 p.m. and should be restored by 5:30 p.m.

The outage is impacting 470 BC Hydro customers.

The area is experiencing flooding, with an evacuation alert issued for 29 properties.

Read More: Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation alert for some 150 Mile House properties

