Breaking: Trees on wire cause power outage at 150 Mile House area

BC Hydro is responding to a power outage in the 150 Mile House area Wednesday, April 22.
Crews are on-site near Marshall’s Store where trees are down across power lines.
The power has been off since 2:26 p.m. and should be restored by 5:30 p.m.
The outage is impacting 470 BC Hydro customers.
The area is experiencing flooding, with an evacuation alert issued for 29 properties.
Read More: Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation alert for some 150 Mile House properties
