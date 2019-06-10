BREAKING: Suspects arrested after Shoppers Drug Mart robbery Monday afternoon

Two people are in custody

Police have two individuals in custody following a robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart in Williams Lake.

The store, located at its new building on Oliver Street is temporarily closed, said staff on hand.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday, June 10.

Staff said everyone in the store is safe.

RCMP are still inside the store interviewing witnesses.

A witness described the scene to the Tribune as “surreal” when she saw two suspects running out of the store.

“It was hard to believe what I was seeing.”

The witness said she was just getting out of her car when she saw the suspects dressed all in black, with hoodies and their faces covered.

She said the suspects appeared to be carrying a hatchet and maybe a slingshot.

“It all happened so fast,” she said.

The suspects fled out the front door and along the south side of the building. The witness said she didn’t feel that the suspects were looking to harm anyone, but rather were focused on escaping.

READ MORE: Williams Lake RCMP investigate incident in Glendale area Saturday evening

While officers were inside the store, more officers were nearby in a back alley on Yorston Street collecting evidence relating to the robbery.


