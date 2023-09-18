BREAKING: Schools given all clear after brief lockdown in Williams Lake

Police were on scene of an incident in Williams Lake Monday afternoon (Sept. 18). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

Students at three schools in Williams Lake were being secured inside Monday afternoon (Sept. 18) while the police dealt with an unfolding event in the downtown area.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark confirmed Marie Sharpe Elementary School, Skyline and the Williams Lake high school were all under lockdown as requested by RCMP.

The ‘secure and hold’ happened at about 3 p.m. and lasted about 15 minutes.

He noted buses were being held until RCMP gave the all clear.

There was a visible police presence downtown at the 200 block of Borland Street several blocks away from the schools.

