Police were on scene of an incident in Williams Lake Monday afternoon (Sept. 18). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

Police were on scene of an incident in Williams Lake Monday afternoon (Sept. 18). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

BREAKING: Schools given all clear after brief lockdown in Williams Lake

RCMP requested the district secure students as police matter unfolded downtown

Students at three schools in Williams Lake were being secured inside Monday afternoon (Sept. 18) while the police dealt with an unfolding event in the downtown area.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark confirmed Marie Sharpe Elementary School, Skyline and the Williams Lake high school were all under lockdown as requested by RCMP.

The ‘secure and hold’ happened at about 3 p.m. and lasted about 15 minutes.

He noted buses were being held until RCMP gave the all clear.

There was a visible police presence downtown at the 200 block of Borland Street several blocks away from the schools.

Breaking NewsRCMPWilliams Lake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Another pair of Lower Mainland coyote attacks brings total to 9 in 5 days

Just Posted

Police were on scene of an incident in Williams Lake Monday afternoon (Sept. 18). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)
BREAKING: Schools given all clear after brief lockdown in Williams Lake

Balwinder (Bob) Singh Sunner, back centre, speaks to his fellow volunteers and honoured guests at an appreciation dinner for Citizens on Patrol and Restorative Justice in Williams Lake on Sept. 13. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Williams Lake Citizens on Patrol, Restorative Justice fêted

Elske Stadey, from left, inez Stadey, Tayden Murphy, and Oskar Tillotson, have fun playing with the watershed model at the Streams to Sea table on Sept. 9 at the Horsefly Salmon Festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo classrooms can see, assist, in salmon life cycle

Bears are prowling neighbourhoods all over Quesnel in higher numbers than usual, due to many forest factors this year, but it was still concerning and rare to see this grizzly on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)
Grizzly bears in Quesnel subdivision cause concern, debate