Breaking: River Valley Trail closed due to washout, unsafe conditions

The River Valley Trail is closed effective immediately, Thursday, April 23 due to impacts from flooding. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

The City of Williams Lake has closed access to the River Valley Trail Thursday afternoon, April 23, due to flooding.

Due to extreme high water levels and washouts, the River Valley Road and Trail system is closed to the public and all vehicle traffic effective immediately. Please stay away from this area @CityWL And abide by posted signage #williamslake — CoWL Public Works (@CoWL_Works_Yard) April 23, 2020

High stream flows in Williams Creek have washed out a portion of the road and the conditions are unsafe, said Kelly Sinoski, Corporate Engagement Officer for the City.

Sinoski said there are unstable slopes in the area, heavy equipment are working there and the flooding could possible impact City infrastructure.

“City crews are assessing the situation,” she said.

The situation is currently impacting access to residents of Moore Mountain. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

