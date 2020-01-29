RCMP are asking residents living at Lynes Creek Road and Highway 97 north of Williams Lake to stay in their homes. Police incident unfolding. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

BREAKING: Williams Lake RCMP tell Lynes Creek Road residents to stay in homes, don’t pick up pedestrians

Police incident unfolding

Update 12:08 p.m.

RCMP have set up road blocks in the area. Any other information at this time is limited as RCMP are focused on the investigation right now.

Original 11:50 a.m.

RCMP are asking residents in the Lynes Creek Road area 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake to stay in their homes as they search for suspects.

Witnesses have told the Tribune there is a heavy police presence in the area, and Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed the police dog service is en route.

Byron is telling motorists not to stop for pedestrians and residents to stay in their homes as this incident is unfolding.

More to come.


