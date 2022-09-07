An RCMP officer interacts with a driver at a police roadblock in James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A manhunt for the fugitive suspect in the Saskatchewan mass killing continues today after a tense police search yesterday came up empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

An RCMP officer interacts with a driver at a police roadblock in James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A manhunt for the fugitive suspect in the Saskatchewan mass killing continues today after a tense police search yesterday came up empty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

BREAKING: RCMP take Saskatchewan stabbing suspect into custody

Police had responded earlier in the day to reports of a potential sighting

RCMP say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, has been taken into custody near the town of Rosthern.

This breaking news comes on the heels of police responding to a report of a person armed with a knife Wednesday as more details emerged about the victims and the remaining suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage northeast of Saskatoon.

A notice sent over Saskatchewan’s emergency alert system said a person armed with a knife and reportedly driving a stolen vehicle may be connected to the weekend attacks.

The person was reported to have been travelling in a 2008 white Chevy Avalanche in the community of Wakaw, Sask., and police urged people in the area to seek immediate shelter.

It was the first public sign of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson, 32, since Tuesday, when police surrounded a house on the James Smith Cree Nation and later left with no sign of him.

Sanderson is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter after a series of attacks Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon.

A second suspect — Sanderson’s brother Damien — was found dead Monday.

More coming.

