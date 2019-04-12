BREAKING: RCMP seek public’s help for information on early morning assault in downtown Quesnel

Assault occurred on Callanan Street at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday morning

The RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrators of an assault which occurred early Friday (April 12) morning.

According to a press release, The Quesnel RCMP responded to a injury complaint at around 4:00 a.m. on the 500 Block of Callanan Street in downtown Quesnel.

They located a man who had suffered serious injuries and secured the scene.

The RCMP would like to ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything around the time of the incident, or who may have video surveillance in the area, to call them at (250) 992-9211 even if they think the information they have is insignificant.

As this investigation is in its early stages, they have no further information to release at this time.

The Observer will follow up as soon as more information becomes available.

