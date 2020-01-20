Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Access to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal is being blocked by protesters in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. (Cynthia Johson/Twitter)

Protesters are blocking the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal “by land and kayak” preventing BC Ferries’ morning sailings from leaving.

Both the 7 a.m. ferries leaving Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were held back while BC Ferries determined “the scope of the protest.” The 7 a.m. sailing out of Tsawwassen left the terminal 70 minutes behind schedule and the 9 a.m. sailing was cancelled. Ferries were also held back At Otter Bay and Village Bay due to safety concerns with kayakers in the water.

Protesters began to clear the Swartz Bay terminal just before 9 a.m.

#yyjtraffic Traffic at Swartz Bay ferry terminal moving again as protest in favour of hereditary chiefs ends pic.twitter.com/nTc235Wt77 — Wolfgang Depner (@wolfgang_depner) January 20, 2020

The movement is part of an international call for action opposing the Coastal GasLink (CGL) through Wet’suwet’en territory. The Central Interior First Nation territory has been a battleground between provincial infrastructure interests and the authority of the untreatied territory for a number of years.

Protesters say they are targeting BC Ferries because proposed upgrades to two of the ferry service’s vessels “will make them reliant on the very product that CGL threatens to bring through Wet’suwet’en territory.”

Good morning – We are aware of the protest happening outside of our Swartz Bay terminal, and crew are working on a contingency plan for moving traffic through for processing. Keep updated here and through our #ServiceNotice page: https://t.co/0cdzfiMYJs ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 20, 2020

A statement from Victoria protesters says CGL is threatening the “destruction of the territories and waters” governed by Wet’suwet’en people “since time immemorial.” Protesters are supporting Wet’suwet’en sovereignty and opposing RCMP actions.

Protest spokesperson Kolin Sutherland-Wilson of Gitxsan First Nation – a neighbouring territory – said the Greater Victoria protest is composed of allies and young First Nations people from across the province.

There was a need, he said, to stand in solidarity.

“The more people learn about what’s happening, the more details, the more they want to get out there and make a statement,” Sutherland-Wilson said. “British Columbia’s policy towards unceded Indigenous nations has regressed to where it was over 100 years ago.”

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs issued an eviction notice to CGL on Jan. 4, demanding contractors and staff leave the territory and cease operations.

Sutherland-Wilson said Monday’s protest was in support of those demands and in opposition of any police force used to gain control over the site – such as the RCMP raids on the Gidimt’en checkpoint on Jan. 7, 2019.

He said, “we’re back to a time here our way of life and our traditional government is being criminalized like it was during the potlatch ban.”

BREAKING – Group blockades Highway 17, prevents BC Ferries sailings by kayaks to demand respect for Wet’suwet'en sovereignty and oppose the threat of RCMP invasion #wetsuweten #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/iQpqYtFxlO — Anna Gerrard (@_AnnaGerrard) January 20, 2020

Sutherland-Wilson emphasized the discrepancy between hereditary and the band council. He said hereditary chiefs represent traditional, cultural governance where band councils are an “imposed form of government.”

“We’ve had to fight tooth and nail to wider rights to our territories,” he said. “The fact that Horgan won’t talk with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs is appalling…As soon as we become a slight inconvenience because they haven’t, in good faith, negotiated as they should have, they are willing to do a quick 180 and make these underhanded agreements with the federal government.”

Sutherland-Wilson said RCMP are present at the terminal but are not removing protesters at this time.

More to come.

