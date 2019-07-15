UPDATE: Missing man lost near Williams Lake found safe and sound

Chad Daniels was reported missing off a forest service road, branching off of the Soda Creek Road

Williams Lake RCMP are searching for Chad Daniels, a 40-year-old man lost off the Soda Creek Road Monday. Police are asking if you see Chad to please contact the RCMP right away at 250-392-6211. Photo submitted

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

RCMP report that Chad Daniels was located Tuesday afternoon in the 4400 block of Soda Creek Road, safe and unharmed. The police thank the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Williams Lake RCMP are launching a search for a man reported lost in the Soda Creek Road area Monday afternoon, July 15.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said Chad Daniels was reported missing off a forest service road, branching off of the Soda Creek Road, northwest of the city, after he walked away from his caregivers.

Daniels is described as a low-functioning 40-year-old Indigenous man.

Police are employing a team from the Police Dog Service from Prince George to assist in the search.

The public is asked to stay away from the area to let the PDS team do their work but to please contact the detachment should they see Daniels at 250-392-6211.

