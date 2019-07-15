Williams Lake RCMP are searching for Chad Daniels, a 40-year-old man lost off the Soda Creek Road Monday. Police are asking if you see Chad to please contact the RCMP right away at 250-392-6211. Photo submitted

UPDATE: Missing man lost near Williams Lake found safe and sound

Chad Daniels was reported missing off a forest service road, branching off of the Soda Creek Road

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

RCMP report that Chad Daniels was located Tuesday afternoon in the 4400 block of Soda Creek Road, safe and unharmed. The police thank the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Williams Lake RCMP are launching a search for a man reported lost in the Soda Creek Road area Monday afternoon, July 15.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said Chad Daniels was reported missing off a forest service road, branching off of the Soda Creek Road, northwest of the city, after he walked away from his caregivers.

Daniels is described as a low-functioning 40-year-old Indigenous man.

Police are employing a team from the Police Dog Service from Prince George to assist in the search.

The public is asked to stay away from the area to let the PDS team do their work but to please contact the detachment should they see Daniels at 250-392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calls for TRU to enhance nursing program heard at Envision TRU consultation

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing man lost near Williams Lake found safe and sound

Chad Daniels was reported missing off a forest service road, branching off of the Soda Creek Road

Road closures follow mudslide and washout near Clinton

Both the Dog Creek Road and Meadow Lake/Dog Creek Canoe Creek Roads are currently closed

City council eyes removal of weeds in Williams Lake

Mayor said he’s received phone calls from residents complaining

Collaboration, love of community grows Williams Lake Harvest Fair

Meet the women behind the fair: Tammy Tugnum and Leslea Destree

All Chilcotin residents impacted by flooding now have access from properties

Community meeting with CRD reps planned for July 20 at Big Creek Community Hall

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Most Read