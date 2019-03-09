Williams Lake RCMP has cordoned off the Sandman Hotel and Suites parking lot facing the Save-On-Foods as well as the neighbouring bus stop. Patrick Davies Photo.

BREAKING: Police investigate suspicious death downtown Williams Lake Saturday morning

Williams Lake RCMP officers are on the scene currently

The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning.

A deceased individual was found this morning between the Sandman Hotel and Suites and Save-On-Foods just off Oliver St. along 7 Ave N. At this time, officers have the Sandman parking lot taped off, including the neighbouring bus station. A police tent has been set up in the parking lot across from Smashin’ Smoothies.

Read More: Williams Lake vying for crime stats that reflect regional service area police respond to

Officers on the scene confirmed the death was suspicious in nature and that they are currently investigating. Interviews with people in the area late last night were being conducted on the scene.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the incident is currently under investigation by the WL General Investigation Section and the WL Detachment.

The Williams Lake RCMP encourages anyone with information on this incident to come forward or call 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More information to come.

