BREAKING: Police in pursuit of possible armed and dangerous suspect in Williams Lake area

Public asked to stay away from Highway 20 and Buckley Drive

Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a suspect they say could be armed and dangerous. (RCMP photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP is asking the public to stay away from Highway 20 and Buckley Drive as a police situation is unfolding Tuesday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the public is asked to report any suspicious activity just west of the city as they look for a male who could be armed and dangerous.

Byron is asking residents to stay in their homes for now.

The suspect is described as five foot eleven inches tall with blue eyes and a scruffy beard.

An RCMP helicopter is being employed in the search.

The Police Dog Services is en route.

Police are door knocking at residences on Buckley Drive, which is located between Chilcotin Estates Mobile Home Park and Chimney Valley Road about 12 minutes from Williams Lake.

