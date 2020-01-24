BREAKING: Police asking motorists to avoid Western and Pigeon due to pedestrian-involved collision

RCMP are on scene near Western and Pigeon Avenues where there is a pedestrian-involved collision. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Three children age 9 have been transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Western and Pigeon Avenue Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m., said RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

The children were taken to the hospital by family members who rushed to the scene.

The driver remained on scene.

Western and Pigeon are blocked off to drivers as police investigate.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Western and Pigeon Avenue Friday due to a pedestrian involved crash.

At this time the injuries appear to be minor in nature.

Neighbours in the area were comforting the children with blankets as they waited for help to arrive.

More to come



