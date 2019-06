Injured person to be flown out by helicopter

Emergency crews are responding to a serious motor vehicle incident near Esket (Alkali) on Dog Creek Road. File image

A medevac helicopter is en route to attend a single vehicle rollover on Dog Creek Road near the community of Esket (Alkali) 50 kilometres south of Williams Lake.

Emergency crew are responding and the helicopter is on its way to pick up one injured person, said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

The helicopter is expected to land in the Esket School playground.

More to come