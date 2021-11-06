The Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP on scene on Western Avenue where a van drove into a home on Saturday, Nov. 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

BREAKING: Mounties ask residents to avoid Western Avenue in Williams Lake after car crashes into house

Homes have been evacuated in the area as precaution

Williams Lake RCMP are asking people to avoid the area of Western Avenue and Smedley and Gibbon Street Saturday morning, Nov. 6. as emergency crews deal with a potential gas leak in the area.

Cpl. Brent Squire said a car went into a house and homes in the surrounding area have been evacuated.

He said there appears to be no injuries at this time.

Residents in the area are reporting the strong smell of gas.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and gas company work to make the area safe.


The Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP on scene on Western Avenue where a van drove into a home on Saturday, Nov. 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
