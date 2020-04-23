BREAKING: Major vehicle incident closes Highway 97 near 70 Mile House

Drive B.C. said to expect heavy delays as first responders asses the scene

CLOSED #BCHwy97 near #70MileHouse due to a vehicle incident north of Cunningham Road. Assessment in progress, expect heavy delays. Please watch for emergency responders and give them space. #Cariboo — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 23, 2020

A major vehicle incident near 70 Mile House has closed Highway 97, according to Drive B.C.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 and occurred north of Cunnigham Road. First responders are en route and the scene is being assessed. Heavy delays are expected and there is no estimated time for reopening.

Motorists are asked to watch for emergency responders and give them space to work.

UPDATE: Detour for light vehicles is available via 83 Mile Road to North Green Lake to North Bonaparte Road to Highway 97. Heavy trucks and vehicles are advised to detour via Highway 24, Highway 5 and the Trans Canada Highway.

