VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Jaspal Atwal (at centre) during a press conference at his laywer’s office in Vancouver. (Photo: Yogesh Bala)

SURREY — Jaspal Atwal is “completely overwhelmed” by the international media attention he’s received after an invite that sparked international controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to India last month.

That’s according to a statement he made to media ahead of a press conference this morning in Vancouver where his lawyer Rishi Gill answered questions on his behalf.

Atwal, who was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister on Vancouver Island in 1986, was invited to a Canadian government reception in India.

Reading from a prepared statement, Atwal expressed his remorse for his crime and told reporters he was “completely shocked and devastated” when his attendance made headlines.

“I’m sorry for the embarrassment this matter has caused to Canada, India, my community, and family and friends,” he said. “I want to again stress this terrible event that happened in the past is something I live with every day and I take complete responsibility for.”

Atwal said the invitation to the reception in India materialized after he reached out to Surrey MP Randeep Sarai to see if there was a possibility of attending the reception, and was “eventually provided an invitation by the Canadian ambassador and attended the reception.”

Atwal said he has been photographed with many politicians of all parties.

And, that he entered India “lawfully” and “with full permission of the Indian government.”

He said he visited India twice in 2017, as well.

“Each time I visited in India I was given visa by the Indian government.”

Atwal said he “deserved the punishment he received” for his crime and has done his best to “become someone who contributes to Canada and the Indian community.”

He said “almost 40 years ago I, like many other Sikh’s became caught up in a movement supporting an independent Sikh nation. While nothing can excuse my conduct, I can only say that during that time in the early 1980’s I reacted to the Indian Army storming the Golden Temple in Amritsar in a way that has caused much pain to many individuals…. What I did was described as an act of terror by the Judge who dealt with this matter. I accept full responsibility. I do not disagree with the court’s conclusions.”

Atwal, who is now almost 63, said “I’m a husband, father and grandfather. I, again, renounce any form of terrorism. I do not advocate, in any sense, for an independent Sikh nation.”

Surrey MP Randeep Sarai, who has stepped down as Liberal Caucus Chair but is not resigning his MP seat, has apologized after admitting his office facilitated the controversial invite.

During Trudeau’s recent trip to India, Atwal was photographed posing with the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, as well as Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Sonia Sidhu, Liberal MP for Brampton South.

Trudeau didn’t name Atwal in a press conference in India but said “the individual in question never should have received an invitation and as soon as we found out we rescinded the invitation immediately.

“The member of parliament who included this individual has and will assume full responsibility for his action.”

