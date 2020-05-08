BREAKING: Human remains found west of Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

The Quesnel RCMP, B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after the remains were discovered approximately 40 kilometres west of the city near the Nazko highway on Wednesday, May 6.

Police have been investigating the missing person case of 33 year-old Louis Korkowski who was last seen Monday May 4 on the west side of Quesnel. On Tuesday May 5 RCMP issued a press release asking the public to assist them in locating Korkowski and what they reffered to as “two vehicles of interest.”

“We are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity,” Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, BC RCMP media relations officer.

“We recognize there are many questions and wishes for us to confirm whether or not these are the remains of the man, recently reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP. Our priority at this time is to confirm identity and then to speak with the man’s family.”

Quesnel detachment investigators and a member of the Police Dog Section from Prince George discovered the human remains at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 6 while officers were following up on information related to Korkowski who had been reported missing and possibly abducted on the evening of May 4, 2020, however identification of the remains has not yet been verified.

The RCMP release states that the B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit has been called in to take conduct of the investigation as “initial indicators are that the remains and circumstances surrounding the death involves criminality.”

“Extensive resources are being devoted to this investigation to ensure public safety,” stated Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, the operations officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section states,

Investigators are seeking any information leading up to this man’s death and are asking witnesses to call the Quesnel RCMP Detachment at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers (800)222-TIPS. The RCMP will be providing further updates to the media as information becomes available.

