Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake closed due to wildfire

The fire was found just before 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29

The sudden change to warm weather across British Columbia is giving an early season to wildfires.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is currently closed in both directions because of a wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service states that the fire is located close to Snake Road, north of Merritt, and is an estimated two hectares in size. It is currently deemed as out of control and is suspected to be human-caused.

No evacuation orders have been placed.

The fire was discovered just before 12 p.m. on Saturday and Wildfire Services’ last update came at 1:13 p.m.

Travellers in the area can use the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97D as detours.

READ MORE: ‘Safety is everybody’s responsibility’: Day of Mourning takes place in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresbcwildfireKelownaMerrittOkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
TikTokers making six-figure incomes via app worried about potential ban
Next story
Crews target South Cariboo fires as hot, dry weather heats up fire season

Just Posted

Lost Valley wildfire sparked on April 29, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service map)
27 properties on evacuation alert due to Lost Valley wildfire in South Cariboo

Firefighters are responding to a fire on Mountain House Road Saturday afternoon, April 29 near Wildwood. (Shyan Baker photo)
New fire prompts quick response from BC Wildfire Service, Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department

A community member observes part of the Lost Valley Fire Saturday. (Lorne Smith photo)
Crews target South Cariboo fires as hot, dry weather heats up fire season

The Dripping Water Fire is considered out of control. (Sid Harry photo)
VIDEO: Fire near Alexis Creek threatens Tl’etinqox homes; crews battle blaze into night