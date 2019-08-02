BREAKING: Highway 97 closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle collision near McLeese Lake

Quesnel and Williams Lake RCMP responding to incident

UPDATE (4 p.m.): According to Drive BC, the estimated time of re-opening is 11 p.m. The next update will be around 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Emergency crews are headed to the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident just north of McLeese Lake Friday afternoon that has closed Highway 97 in both directions.

Quesnel RCMP confirmed both Quesnel and Williams Lake officers are responding to the incident.

Drive BC is reporting it is a “multi-vehicle incident’ between Picard Road and Hill Road for 4.7 kilometres, about 40 kilometres north of Wildwood.

READ MORE: Thunderstorms ring in the B.C. Day long weekend in the Cariboo

The road is closed and there is no detour available, states Drive BC.

Highway 97 is expected to be closed “for some time” according to Quesnel staff.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital
Next story
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck crossing highway at 70 Mile

Just Posted

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Tatlayoko Valley post office remains community cornerstone

Through the years, different locations and postmasters this post office has served the community

BREAKING: Highway 97 closed in both directions due to multi-vehicle collision near McLeese Lake

Quesnel and Williams Lake RCMP responding to incident

Thunderstorms ring in the B.C. Day long weekend in the Cariboo

But sunshine and heat is on the way

COLUMNS: Gil McCall a Cariboo radio legend, and a true friend

Gil hired me to work in Quesnel at CKCQ Radio in 1966

Wildfire smoke from Alaska drifting to Williams Lake area

Cariboo Fire Centre confirms there is a bit of smoke in that haze

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

But record for length of tubes linked together still has to be confirmed

Police considering foul play in disappearance of B.C. men

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck crossing highway at 70 Mile

RCMP asking for information on the incident

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna’s Ben Stewart ‘confident there is no wrongdoing’

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Most Read