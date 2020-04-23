Scout Island is flooding in areas due to extremely high water levels. (Bill Gilroy Facebook photo)

Breaking: High waters flood parts Scout Island Thursday, April 23

“The water is dangerous and conditions can change quickly”

Scout Island in Williams Lake is the latest area to be heavily impacted from flooding.

On Thursday afternoon, April 23, several trails were under water, including Otter Point, the Willow Trail and the Island Trail.

Read More: River Valley Trail closed due to washout, unsafe conditions

“Please exercise caution while visiting,” posted naturalist and teacher, Bill Gilroy on the Scout Island Nature Centre’s Facebook page. “The water is dangerous and conditions can change quickly.”

Thursday afternoon, the City of Williams Lake closed all public access the Williams Lake River Valley due to unsafe conditions and washouts caused by the flooding.

Read More: Williams Lake water level increases almost three feet in 48 hours

On Wednesday, April 22, the Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for 29 properties in the 150 Mile area. A new, temporary access to the area has been gained for local residents from behind Chemo RV until the water subsidies and the roads can be fixed.

