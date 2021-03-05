UPDATED: 2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call was received just before 10 a.m. Ground paramedics, as well as an air ambulance, are on the way to the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A helicopter has reportedly crashed on Bowen Island near the Lower Mainland and at least two people who were in it are on route to the hospital.

The incident happened Friday morning, BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that a call was received just before 10 a.m. Ground paramedics and air ambulance responded.

“Our critical care paramedics are currently transporting two patients in serious but stable condition by water taxi from Bowen Island, and then ground crew to hospital,” said spokesperson Shannon Miller.

It remains unclear where the helicopter was heading and its originating destination.

Black Press Media has reached out to Bowen Island Fire for further information.

Bowen Island is located in the Howe Sound, a roughly 20-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay.

